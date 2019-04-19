Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Pepper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Mae Pepper


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ethel Mae Pepper Obituary
Ethel Mae Pepper
10/30/1937 - 04/14/2019
Ethel Mae Pepper, 81 of DeLand passed away April 14, 2019 at the Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler Care Center in Orange City. She was born in Augusta, GA on October 30, 1937 and moved to DeLand in 1963. Ethel was a school bus driver for Volusia County. She was a member of First Assembly of DeLand and a former member of the Junior Women's Club. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, working on her computer and traveling. Ethel was predeceased by her son Wayne F. Pepper. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jack; sons John T. Pepper of DeLand and Michael L. Pepper of DeLand; daughters Karen P. Crabtree of DeLand and Kristi P. Aliscio of DeLand; 4 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 10am at First Assembly of DeLand. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now