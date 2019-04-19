|
Ethel Mae Pepper
10/30/1937 - 04/14/2019
Ethel Mae Pepper, 81 of DeLand passed away April 14, 2019 at the Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler Care Center in Orange City. She was born in Augusta, GA on October 30, 1937 and moved to DeLand in 1963. Ethel was a school bus driver for Volusia County. She was a member of First Assembly of DeLand and a former member of the Junior Women's Club. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, working on her computer and traveling. Ethel was predeceased by her son Wayne F. Pepper. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jack; sons John T. Pepper of DeLand and Michael L. Pepper of DeLand; daughters Karen P. Crabtree of DeLand and Kristi P. Aliscio of DeLand; 4 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 10am at First Assembly of DeLand. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019