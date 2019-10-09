|
Ethel Mae Whidden
March 29, 1935 - October 8, 2019
Whidden, Ethel Mae, passed away at the age of 84 on October 8, 2019 at the Orange City Nursing & Rehab in Orange City, FL. She was born on March 29, 1935 in Osteen, FL where she lived most of her life. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Junior her parents Manning and Alice (Hirt) Todd and her three siblings: twin brother Junior Todd, sister Marguerite Todd Leitner and brother Eddie Todd. She leaves behind three daughters Linda Stephens & son in law Ron, Nancy Lodge & Glenda Ross & son in law Paul. She has four grandchildren, Melinda Collazo & Jon grandson in law, Michael Lodge and Kyle and Kaley Clements, and three great grandchildren, Cameron, Colin & Cole Collazo and Fumiko Todd sister in law (Eddie Todd's wife). She worked for Volusia County Schools for 30 years and retired at the age of 57. She absolutely loved traveling especially cruising with extended family. She was a wonderful cook, a faithful Volunteer at the COA and a member of the First Baptist Church. She supported many charities especially St Jude's and the Moffit Cancer Center. She was a great cook and a member of the First Baptist Church of Osteen. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 11th at 10:00 a.m. for viewing and service will begin at 10:30 am at the First Baptist Church of Osteen, HW 415 Osteen, FL 32764 with graveside and reception to follow.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019