Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory - New Smyrna Beach Chapel
1108 North Dixie Freeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
(386) 428-6414
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory - New Smyrna Beach Chapel
1108 North Dixie Freeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery
Edgewater, FL
View Map
Eudelle F. "Dell" Shackelford


1931 - 2019
Eudelle F. "Dell" Shackelford Obituary
Eudelle F. "Dell" Shackelford
May 2, 1931 - December 10, 2019
Eudelle F. "Dell" Shackelford, 88, Ormond Beach, former longtime New Smyrna Beach resident, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center, Edgewater. Mrs. Shackelford was born in Summertown, GA and had been an area resident since 1965, coming from Brunswick, GA. She was manager at Red Lobster Restaurant in Ormond Beach for ten years before her retirement. Dell loved fishing, cooking, cross stitching, sewing, gardening and working word puzzles. Survivors include two sons, Eddie and Riley Shackelford, both of New Smyrna Beach; two daughters, Susan Shackelford Scali of Ormond Beach and Tina Shackelford of St. Augustine; one sister, Eliza (Dan) Rhoades of Ashburn, VA; five grandchildren, Eddie Shackelford, Jr., Blake and Brandon Shackelford, Bryanna (Jacob) Lauer and J. T. Doerer; six great grandchildren, Bryn, Kylie, Liam, Judah, Caroline and Isabella; nephew, Joe Tom (Eloise) Faircloth; nieces, Linda Faircloth and Gloria (Gene) Ellison and numerous great nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Shackelford; son-in-law, Joseph Scali; three brothers and three sisters. Funeral service will be 11 AM Monday, December 16, 2019 at the mausoleum in Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery, Edgewater. Visitation will be from 4 PM until 7 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Dudley Funeral Home, 1108 N. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
