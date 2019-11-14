|
|
Eugene A. Slaton
Aug. 15, 1921 - Nov. 5, 2019
Funeral services for Mr. Eugene A. Slaton, 98, who passed on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 will be 2 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, New Smyrna Beach, Florida with Rev. Douglas Hamilton, pastor, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM at Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home 570 Washington Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL and from 12:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Eugene Augustus Slaton, Sr. was born in New Smyrna Beach, Florida on August 15, 1921 to the late Malcolm and Annie Slaton. He was a member of the Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in New Smyrna Beach for over 50 years. He graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School. Eugene worked for Florida East Coast Railroad for 20 years, then at the Cape Canaveral Kennedy Space Center where he retired as a custodian. He was an avid gardener and held a local record for the largest grown mango. He loved hunting and fishing and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He was a blood donor and belonged to the Gallon Club. A local historian of the Westside; he was known for sharing his stories with anyone who asked and contributed to a book about the history. Eugene leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of 76 years: Ellza; a son: Eugene Jr. and his wife, Penny, who provided for his care; four grandchildren: Mario, Kisha, Sherina and Aaliyah; two great-grandchildren: Trey, Jeremiah and Ian; one unborn great-grandsons; and many other family and friends. Interment will follow in Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery. after Douglas Hamilton, pastor, officiating.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019