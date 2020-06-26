Eugene Alan McGrew
07/01/1961 - 06/25/2020
Eugene Alan McGrew of Holly Hill, FL passed away June 25, 2020 after a long illness. He leaves behind his daughter Amanda McGrew, Holly Hill, father James McGrew, Ormond Beach, mother Mary Alyce, Ormond Beach, brother James McGrew, Show Low, AZ, Brother Vernon McGrew, Raleigh NC, and five nephews James, Charles, Alex, Tyler, and Mathew. Eugene also resided in Burlington, WI from 1995 to 2014. He worked at Echo Lake produce in Burlington, WI. In Lieu of flowers please donate to Stuart F. Meyer Hospice – Advent, 150 Memorial Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.