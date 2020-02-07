Home

St Mary's Episcopal Church
216 Orange Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
216 Orange Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL
Eugene B. Gerlach


1929 - 2019
Eugene B. Gerlach Obituary
Eugene B. Gerlach
Feb. 16, 1929 - Dec. 27, 2019
Born in Bethlehem, PA, Gene was the youngest son of the late Ernest O. and Isabel G. (Thompson) Gerlach. He served in the U. S. Army as a sergeant in the Signal Corps during the Korean War. As a graduate of Liberty High School, he went on to study Engineering at Lehigh University. He was often observed taking great pride in caring for his vehicles, but Gene was also an engaging conversationalist who is remembered well and missed dearly. He is survived by eldest brother, Ernest Gerlach; son, Eugene B. Gerlach II; daughter Suzanne L. Fonder; granddaughters, Candace Leitgeb and Holly Gerlach; and great-grand children, Addsion & Brody Snyder.
Memorial Service: St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 216 Orange Ave., Daytona Beach Fl., 32114 on Monday, February 17th, 2020 @ 10:00am.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
