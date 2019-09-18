Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Deyo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene "Gene" Deyo Jr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene "Gene" Deyo Jr. Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Deyo, Jr.
Oct. 13, 1942 - Sep. 11, 2019
Eugene "Gene" Deyo, Jr., 76, of Holly Hill, FL, passed away peacefully on Wed., Sept. 11, 2019. He was born Oct. 13, 1942 in Newburgh, NY to Eugene and Helen (Hall) Deyo. He was a heavy equipment mechanic as well as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by two children and three grandchildren and was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary, in 2013. Visitation will be held on Sat., Sept. 21st from 12-2 pm followed by a Service of Remembrance at 2:00 pm at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now