Eugene "Gene" Deyo, Jr.
Oct. 13, 1942 - Sep. 11, 2019
Eugene "Gene" Deyo, Jr., 76, of Holly Hill, FL, passed away peacefully on Wed., Sept. 11, 2019. He was born Oct. 13, 1942 in Newburgh, NY to Eugene and Helen (Hall) Deyo. He was a heavy equipment mechanic as well as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by two children and three grandchildren and was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary, in 2013. Visitation will be held on Sat., Sept. 21st from 12-2 pm followed by a Service of Remembrance at 2:00 pm at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019