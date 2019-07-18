Home

Rev. Eugene Henry Obituary
Rev. Eugene Henry
July 12, 2019
Rev. Eugene Henry, 79, of DeLand, Florida, moved from labor to reward on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Advent Health Memorial Medical Center, Daytona Beach, Florida. The Home Going Celebration will be 11am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Greater Refuge Church of our Lord, 316 S. Adelle Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. Bishop James Darby, Pastor. Pastor Zechariah Henry will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery, W. Euclid Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. Visitation hours will be 4-7pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home, W. New Hampshire Ave. DeLand, FL 32720. 386-740-1891. Please log on to ADJUnity.com for the full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019
