|
|
Eugene "Sonny" O'Sullivan
May 19, 1947 - May 4, 2019
Eugene "Sonny" O'Sullivan, age 71, of Edgewater, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his residence. Born in Bristol, Connecticut to Eugene and Anna Gertrude Barnes O'Sullivan; Sonny moved to this area 31 years ago.
A mechanic, truck driver, and heavy machine operator; Sonny owned and operated Sonny O's Auto Sales and then worked for the city of Edgewater for 13 years until he retired. He was a baseball, basketball, soccer and flag football coach for over 30 years; many of those years with the Edgewater and New Smyrna Beach recreation department. Sonny coached the Forestville Little League in Bristol, CT for 5 years.
During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching their ball games. Sonny played in the junior and senior softball league in Daytona Beach and the over 60 league in New Smyrna Beach; and he played volleyball in an adult league with his wife, for the past 20 years every Sunday. Sonny enjoyed meeting his race car buddies weekly at Dunkin Donuts reminiscing their 55 years of racing in New England and Florida.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Karen; 2 sons, Michael (Donna) O'Sullivan of New Hartford, CT and Patrick (Chelsi) O'Sullivan of Edgewater; 2 daughters, Stacie (Mark) St. Pierre of Bristol, CT and Molly (Zac) Stewart of Port Orange; 8 grandchildren; 3 brothers, William "Billy" and John O'Sullivan of Bristol, CT and Danny O'Sullivan of Franklin, TN; 3 sisters, Loretta Craford of Salem, OR, Marion Davis of Bristol, CT and Eleanor Vontell of Marlborough, CT; a brother-in-law, Gary Meyers of FL; a sister-in-law, Joan Jurado of Mexico and 25 nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 10, at Settle-Wilder's chapel, with the Reverend Laura Berg, Coronado Community United Methodist Church, officiating. Friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. until the service on Friday.
Donations may be made in Mr. O'Sullivan's name to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or Edgewater Boys & Girls Club, 211 N. Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater, FL, 32132.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 6 to May 9, 2019