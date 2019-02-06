|
Eugene (Gene) P. Letter
07/07/1936 - 02/03/2019
Eugene Paul Letter, 82, longtime resident of Daytona Beach passed away February 3, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Letter. Gene is also survived by his brother Gary Letter, Raymond Letter, Marshal Letter, Fay & Joey Letter, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Dominic & Antoinette (Roux) Letter; sister, Dorris Perez; and brother, Carl Letter. Born in 1936 in Williamstown, VT, Gene was a 1954 high school graduate from Spaulding High School in Barre, VT. Prior to graduating high school, Gene soloed and earned his pilots license. Gene served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. He went on to be a member of the Army Reserve. Once Gene was out of the Army, he moved to Florida and worked with his father and brothers, Gary and Raymond Letter, to build what is now known as Letter Memorial Studios (Rock of Ages) in Ormond Beach & Edgewater, along with Greenwood Cemetery in Daytona Beach where he spent his lifetime helping grieving families. Gene was also a pilot and flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation in Ormond Beach. He was also a certified seaplane pilot and instructor along with owning Surf Patrol Seaplane Services, Volusia County. Gene's newest addition to his airplane collection was his air coupe. Flying was Gene's passion along with loving the outdoors, camping, and fishing. He had a travel trailer he loved to park at Coral Sands Oceanfront Resort in Ormond Beach overlooking the water. The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Advent Hospital in Ormond Beach and VITAS Hospice for their kindness and care for Gene. A public visitation will be held Friday, February 8th, from 6pm-8pm in the chapel of Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, 4084 Halifax Drive, Port Orange FL. A Funeral Service and Celebration of Gene's Life will be held Saturday at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Private interment, with full military honors, will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Gene's memory to a local pet rescue. To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019