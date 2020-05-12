Eugene Stanley Diamond
01/20/1927 - 05/10/2020
Eugene Stanley Diamond of Palm Coast, Florida, formerly from Bethpage, New York, passed away on May 10, 2020 at 93 years old. Born in Astoria, Queens, NY, Eugene was raised during the Great Depression. Gene later became a P-47 crew chief of the 8th Army-Air Force Unit stationed in Okinawa during WWII. This is where he developed his love of planes. Gene obtained his BA degree in Business at Hofstra University in 1951. He began his management career working for Pan American Airlines and ended his career in business working for Panasonic Corporation. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years, Edna Diamond. Together they raised their two children in Bethpage, New York, Robert and Jeanne. He was also blessed with a beloved son-in-law, Anthony and daughter-in-law Elaine. Eugene leaves behind 5 loving grandchildren, Stephanie and husband Chuck, Christine, Dominick and wife Laura, Richard and Lisa. He also leaves behind his brother, Jim and wife Ellen. He was an avid boater, happiest by the water, loved his drums and music, especially jazz. He could put a smile on anyone's face with his wry sense of humor. All found him a kind and gentle man whose smile would light up a room. Many thanks to the loving care provided to him these past 2 years at Brookdale Senior Living in Palm Coast, Florida. A service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, in Gene's honor, the Diamond family is suggesting a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.
01/20/1927 - 05/10/2020
Eugene Stanley Diamond of Palm Coast, Florida, formerly from Bethpage, New York, passed away on May 10, 2020 at 93 years old. Born in Astoria, Queens, NY, Eugene was raised during the Great Depression. Gene later became a P-47 crew chief of the 8th Army-Air Force Unit stationed in Okinawa during WWII. This is where he developed his love of planes. Gene obtained his BA degree in Business at Hofstra University in 1951. He began his management career working for Pan American Airlines and ended his career in business working for Panasonic Corporation. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years, Edna Diamond. Together they raised their two children in Bethpage, New York, Robert and Jeanne. He was also blessed with a beloved son-in-law, Anthony and daughter-in-law Elaine. Eugene leaves behind 5 loving grandchildren, Stephanie and husband Chuck, Christine, Dominick and wife Laura, Richard and Lisa. He also leaves behind his brother, Jim and wife Ellen. He was an avid boater, happiest by the water, loved his drums and music, especially jazz. He could put a smile on anyone's face with his wry sense of humor. All found him a kind and gentle man whose smile would light up a room. Many thanks to the loving care provided to him these past 2 years at Brookdale Senior Living in Palm Coast, Florida. A service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, in Gene's honor, the Diamond family is suggesting a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020.