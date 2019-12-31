|
Eugenia L. Watson
03/25/1938 - 12/27/2019
Deaconess Eugenia L. "Gennie" Watson, 81, a resident of Palm Coast; native of Selma, AL., entered eternal rest on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was the daughter of Cleophus and Amelia (Craig) Edwards. Eugenia accepted Christ at an early age at the Elbethel Baptist Church. She was educated in the Selma School system and relocated to NY, continuing her education at the Manhattan Business School. She was a retired office manager, employed by Development Corporation of Israel. Gennie united in holy matrimony to Henry Watson on June 5, 1971 Convent Avenue Baptist Church in Harlem, NY. She loved to cook and also loved sports, especially, baseball and basketball. In 1975, they relocated to Teaneck, NJ and united with the First Baptist Church of Teaneck and in 2004, they moved to Palm Coast and united with Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Asher Tribe, Deaconess, Health, Nursing Home, Nursery, Women's and Cupboard Ministry.
To cherish her memories: devoted husband of 48 years, Reverend Henry Watson; daughter, Kimberly Lynette Watson, Palm Coast; son, Garrett "Gary" Watson, Dallas, TX; 5 grandchildren, great-grandaughter, 3 sisters, Lucy B. Graze, Flintstone, GA; Laura Edwards, NYC; Gloria Edwards, Bronx, NY; 2 brothers, Morrison Edwards, Milton; Woody Edwards, Bronx, NY; other relatives and friends. Visitation: 10-11 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020; Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine Lakes Parkway, South, Palm Coast, Rev. Edwin Coffie, Pastor, is the eulogist. Watson family guestbook: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional Arrangements: Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison St., Palatka, FL 32177. Phone: (386) 312-0444.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020