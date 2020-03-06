|
Eula Friend
09/03/1934 - 03/03/2020
Eula A. Friend, 85, passed away on March 3, 2020 at her home in DeLeon Springs. She was a member of the Methodist Church in DeLeon Springs. She is survived by four sons, Rick, Dave, Marty and Allen; three daughters, Terri Grant, Connie Bringle and Barbara Monticenos; three brothers and numerous grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, 03/09/2020 at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home from 5-7pm. Her funeral service will be on Tuesday, 03/10/20 in the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel at 10:00 am. Reverend Owen Stricklin officiating. Internment will be at Hollywood Cemetery in Orange City. Online condolences can be made to www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020