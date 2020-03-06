Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Homes
163 S Volusia Ave
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 775-4664
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Homes
163 S Volusia Ave
Orange City, FL 32763
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Homes
163 S Volusia Ave
Orange City, FL 32763
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eula Friend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eula Friend


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eula Friend Obituary
Eula Friend
09/03/1934 - 03/03/2020
Eula A. Friend, 85, passed away on March 3, 2020 at her home in DeLeon Springs. She was a member of the Methodist Church in DeLeon Springs. She is survived by four sons, Rick, Dave, Marty and Allen; three daughters, Terri Grant, Connie Bringle and Barbara Monticenos; three brothers and numerous grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, 03/09/2020 at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home from 5-7pm. Her funeral service will be on Tuesday, 03/10/20 in the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel at 10:00 am. Reverend Owen Stricklin officiating. Internment will be at Hollywood Cemetery in Orange City. Online condolences can be made to www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -