Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Eva Imogene "Jean" Lantzy


1920 - 2020
Eva Imogene "Jean" Lantzy Obituary
Eva Imogene "Jean" Lantzy
Dec. 11, 1920 - Feb. 8, 2020
Eva Imogene "Jean" Lantzy, 99 of Ormond Beach, FL passed away Feb. 8, 2020. She was born Dec. 11, 1920 in St. Charles, MO, the last of eleven children of William Henry and Eva May (Sheneman) Cutright. Eva married the late Stuart "Stu" Lantzy in April 1945. In 1960 she moved to Ormond by the Sea. She worked many jobs but was best known as a waitress and hostess for "Marco's Restaurant" for over thirty years. She was a loving mother to three children, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews. Her favorite daily pastime was simply sitting on her front porch. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 15th at 11:00 am at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to; AdventHealth Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
