Eva J. Abdo
09/15/1936 - 01/30/2019
Eva Joyce Abdo, 82, passed away peacefully at her home in Port Orange, FL on January 30, 2019. Joyce was born Eva Joyce Hill in Syracuse, NY to Dorothy and Frederick Hill. She married Edward Abdo on January 21, 1956 at the age of 20. She was a child care provider in DeWitt, NY for many years before relocating with her family to Florida in 1978 where she began her 30-year career in banking. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #4089, Port Orange since 1987. Joyce will be remembered for her outgoing personality and zest for life. She loved to entertain and was the life of the party. Joyce is preceded in death by Edward, her husband of 60 years. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Robin Lasky, (Troy) Carrie Lasky, (Tim) and son Tom Abdo, grandchildren Nicole Lastinger, Brooke Lasky, Alyssa Lasky, Adam Lasky and great-grandson Noah Snyder. Mom loved her family unconditionally and will be forever in our hearts. We would personally like to thank the staff at Halifax Health Hospice, Port Orange for the loving and compassionate care they gave our mother during the past few months. We will be forever grateful. It was our mother's wish to have a celebration of life which will be held at the home of her daughter Carrie, 1003 Sandy Terrace Court, Port Orange on Saturday, February 9th from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in Joyce's name to Halifax Heath Hospice of Port Orange, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Condolences can be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019