Eva Jane Liska
1923 - 2020
11/01/1923 - 06/18/2020
Eva Jane Liska, 96, currently of Jacksonville, Fl passed away on June 18, 2020. She and her husband were previously long-time residents of DeLand, FL. She was married for 62 years to her beloved Adolph C. Liska who passed away in 2007. A member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church in DeLand, she was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and an avid golfer. Survivors include two brothers, Johnny Lloyd of Jacksonville and Glenn Lloyd of Crystal River, FL; nieces, Candace Phillips of Jacksonville, Susan Parrish of Jacksonville Beach and Sharon Fraser of Jacksonville; Nephews, James Mobley of Ft. White, Fl and Norman Mobley of Dunnellon, FL. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd, 12:00 noon at the DeLand location of DeLand Memorial Gardens with Pastor Deren Harper officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Graveside service
12:00 PM
DeLand Memorial Gardens
