Eva Lee Thompson
Sep. 5, 1936 - Nov. 16, 2019
Mrs. Eva Lee Thompson passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 where she was surrounded by family and friends. She was born on September 5, 1936 in Headland, AL to the late Marty J. Tiller and Rosa B. Wright Tiller and was raised in Dothan, AL. Mrs. Thompson later moved to Daytona Beach where she worked in the hospitality industry. She was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings and her son, Tommy. Survivors include four siblings: Bertha Lou, Jessie Lee (Lisa), Willie James (Peggy) and Minnie Mae Todd. Other survivors include her children: Billy Ray (Sarah), Oliver Earl (Kimberly), Willie Richard (Dierdre), Darryl Andrew (Laura), William Tyrone, Mavis Green (Felicia), Keisha T. Reynolds, Alexis (Vennessa), Lakeisha, Ioshis, Katina and Gloria Holmes. Mrs. Thompson was blessed with 28 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and other relatives. Mrs. Thompson's wake will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Rd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117. The Homegoing Service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11am at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 1625 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 where she held faithful membership as a Mother of the Church with Rev. Victor E. Gooden officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Pinello Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019