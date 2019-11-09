|
|
Evan Angelo Mokas
01/30/1955 - 11/01/2019
Evan Angelo Mokas, age 64, New Smyrna Beach, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach. Born in Dayton, Ohio to Harry Mokas, Sr. and Joanie Stoycos Mokas, Evan came to the area in 1988 from Dayton, Tennessee. A professional PGA golfer, Evan loved golfing and basketball. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Julie; son, Michael Slade, New Smyrna Beach; parents and brother, Bill Mokas and a large extended family. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Settle-Wilder Chapel with Father Kyrill Williams, Saint Simeon Orthodox Church, Titusville, officiating. Burial will follow at Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery. Friends will be received on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in Evan's memory to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N, Dayton, OH 45405 or to Healthy Child Healthy World, 1436 U St. NW, Ste. 100, Washington, DC 20009; for children to have a healthier start in life in Evan's name . Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019