Evan Walter Snell
September 23, 2019
Evan Walter Snell, 25, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2019. He is survived by his father, Walter J. Snell (Sonya); mother, Lilly "Jackie" Loza Snell; sisters Lauren Snell (Knoxville, TN) and Brooke Gaboury (Ocala); loving grandmother, Audrey Johnson Snell; and an extended family of many aunts, uncles and cousins. Evan was born in Daytona Beach in 1994, and graduated from Seabreeze High School (2012), where he was a member of the swim team. He just recently completed his requirements for a bachelor's degree in business administration/management from Daytona State College. Evan lived a fulfilling and adventurous life during his 25 short years. He enjoyed surfing and snowboarding and traveled with his family to Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and El Salvador, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. Evan also twice attended Camp Woodward, an action sports summer camp in rural Pennsylvania. Evan was a huge fan of Bassnectar and music festivals and traveled to many states for these events, with his favorite being the Electric Forest in Michigan. Evan often expressed how blessed he felt to have experienced so much, and always invited the people he loved to join him on these journeys. Living life to the fullest is the legacy of this warm, loving, funny and beautiful son, brother, nephew, uncle and incredible friend of many. A Celebration of Life will be held at Salty Church, 221 Vining Ct., Ormond Beach at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 6th, 2019. In addition, a surfers' paddle out will be held at High Noon at Granada Beach Approach on Saturday, October 5th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Halifax Historical Society, 252 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32118, or Salty Church, 221 Vining Court, Ormond Beach, FL 32176. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019