Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
Resources
More Obituaries for Evan Snell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evan Walter Snell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evan Walter Snell Obituary
Evan Walter Snell
September 23, 2019
Evan Walter Snell, 25, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2019. He is survived by his father, Walter J. Snell (Sonya); mother, Lilly "Jackie" Loza Snell; sisters Lauren Snell (Knoxville, TN) and Brooke Gaboury (Ocala); loving grandmother, Audrey Johnson Snell; and an extended family of many aunts, uncles and cousins. Evan was born in Daytona Beach in 1994, and graduated from Seabreeze High School (2012), where he was a member of the swim team. He just recently completed his requirements for a bachelor's degree in business administration/management from Daytona State College. Evan lived a fulfilling and adventurous life during his 25 short years. He enjoyed surfing and snowboarding and traveled with his family to Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and El Salvador, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. Evan also twice attended Camp Woodward, an action sports summer camp in rural Pennsylvania. Evan was a huge fan of Bassnectar and music festivals and traveled to many states for these events, with his favorite being the Electric Forest in Michigan. Evan often expressed how blessed he felt to have experienced so much, and always invited the people he loved to join him on these journeys. Living life to the fullest is the legacy of this warm, loving, funny and beautiful son, brother, nephew, uncle and incredible friend of many. A Celebration of Life will be held at Salty Church, 221 Vining Ct., Ormond Beach at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 6th, 2019. In addition, a surfers' paddle out will be held at High Noon at Granada Beach Approach on Saturday, October 5th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Halifax Historical Society, 252 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32118, or Salty Church, 221 Vining Court, Ormond Beach, FL 32176. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now