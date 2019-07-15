Home

Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Evangelia Mahairas


1930 - 2019
Evangelia Mahairas Obituary
Evangelia Mahairas
November 1, 1930 - July 13, 2019
Evangelia Mahairas, 88, of Ormond Beach passed away Saturday July 13, 2019. She was born in Volos, Greece on November 1, 1930 to Alexander and Vassiliki Plexidas. Evangelia was a homemaker and member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Predeceased by her husband George, she is survived by three children, Elias Mahairas, Penelope Mandis, and Demetrios Mahairas; four grandchildren, and a sister, Maria Costopoulos. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with a private for the family only interment following at Daytona Memorial Park. Calling hours will be today (Tuesday) from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach where a Trisagion Service will also be held at 6:00 p.m.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 15 to July 16, 2019
