Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
The Sanctuary Church
401 E. Taylor Rd.
DeLand, FL
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
Wake
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
Evangelist Annie Zow-Dawson

Evangelist Annie Zow-Dawson Obituary
Evangelist Annie Zow-Dawson
November 7, 2019
The Celebration of Life will be 11am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at The Sanctuary Church, 401 E. Taylor Rd., DeLand, FL. 32724. Pastor Melvin C. Dawson, Jr. will deliver the main eulogy. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery, W. Euclid Ave., DeLand, FL. Visitation hours are, 4pm until 6pm and The Wake, 7pm until 9pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home in the Memorial Chapel, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave. DeLand, FL. In the early morning of November 7, 2019, after being a solider for the Lord on his battlefield for many years, He saw fit to call home his daughter whom He loves. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children (with Elder Melvin) Sheila Dawson Hickman (John), Melvin Dawson Jr. (Anita "Kay"), and Todd Dawson (Kemyetta); (with Bishop Richard's loving children) Deloris Williams, Rose Stevens, Norma Kelly, Lillie Tyson, Joyce Norris, Everette Givens (Janice), and Ricky Givens. Her grandchildren Melissa Reeves, Byron Reeves, Aryelle Dawson, Melvin Dawson III, Ahkeem Thomas, Aramis Fain, Darius Dawson, and TaJarius Dawson. Two sisters-in-law, Ann Brown and Evangelist Shirley Akins. Her god-sister Mother Eleanor Nichols (Paul), god-daughter Terra Ravenell and god-son Erik Gibson; a host of great-grands, nieces, and nephews, and loving spiritual family and friends. Log on to ADJUnity.com for full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
