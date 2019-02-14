|
Evelyn F. Anderson
12/14/1936 - 02/11/2019
Evelyn F. Anderson, 82, of Port Orange, FL, formerly of Lester, PA, passed away February 11, 2019. She was married to Joseph in 57 years of marriage. Evelyn is survived by two children: Joseph Anderson, Jr. (Judy) of Pitman, NJ and JoAnn Gardner (Christopher) of Upper Darby, PA. She is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Evelyn was predeceased by her loving husband in 2014. Evelyn and Joe had a long and caring relationship, beginning with boxes of letters to Evelyn while Joe was serving in the armed forces. It was based on mutual support and a deep love for each other. Evelyn spent many years later in life working as an aide on a bus for special needs children, finding great satisfaction interacting with each of them. Evelyn especially found comfort in the company of her cat, JoJo, after moving to Port Orange. To share memories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com; Services entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, Port Orange FL; (386) 760-9660.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019