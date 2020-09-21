1/1
Evelyn Ferrara
1929 - 2020
Evelyn Ferrara
9/25/29 - 6/24/20
Evelyn Danik Ferrara, 90, of Ormond Beach, FL and formerly of New Jersey, passed away on June 24, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family.
Evelyn was a life-long teacher and educator but her devotion was always to her family first. She was the rock of her family, always there with unconditional love and willing to lend a hand or an ear to talk through any situation.
Evelyn was born in Elizabeth, NJ to Pauline (Cichon) and John Danik and attended Saint Adalbert's Catholic School. She graduated from Montclair State University with a degree in education. As a teacher she taught K-12 and Spanish in New Jersey, Connecticut and Nebraska.

Evelyn and her husband Joe, traveled extensively through North America, Europe and Asia enjoying different cultures, foods, music and history. They both enjoyed dancing and entertaining family and friends in their home.
An avid gardener Evelyn was involved with the South Peninsula Garden Club where she earned the Master Gardener status. She also loved art and literature and was involved with several book clubs. She was a devoted member of the Council of Catholic Women and volunteered for local charities and organizations.

Evelyn joins her beloved husband and best friend of 52 years, Joseph R. Ferrara, and daughter, Celeste Ferrara Bowen, in Heaven. A memorial and celebration of Evelyn's life will take place on September 25, 2020 at Volusia Memorial. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.dignitymemorial.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
