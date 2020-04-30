|
Evelyn Louise Skinner
May 29,1925 - April 28, 2020
Moved to Florida in the late 70's. Resided in Orange City until she and her husband moved in with family in S.Daytona. Born in Neoga, Illinois. Married to Charles R. Skinner (Predeceased). Mother to 4 Children - Sandra & Rick (both predeceased) and Terry and Tim. Also, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Evelyn was a loving family women who cared about everyone. She would bake cookies and give them to the: Dr. office, hair salons, lawn maintenance folks, neighbors and more. She enjoyed giving. Evelyn's profession was Hair stylist, which she enjoyed greatly. Funeral Services will be at Lohman Funeral Home in Deltona. To be attended by immediate family only.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020