Evelyn Roell Ging
03/03/2019
Evelyn Roell Ging of South Daytona, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday March 3, 2019. She was retired after 25 years as a Medical Laboratory Supervisor at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and was an Instructor in the University School of Medical Technology. She was a graduate of Carlow College in Pittsburgh. PA. She was a member of the American Society of Medical Technology and held various offices in that organization in Pennsylvania. Born in Pittsburgh, she moved to South Daytona in 1991. She became an active Member and served as President for 11 years of the Epiphany Council of Catholic Women and its St. Jude Circle. Evelyn was a Eucharistic Minister, Minister to the Sick, and participated in the Perpetual Adoration Devotion. She served as Secretary (2) years and President (2) years of the Eastern Deanery. She also served on the Board for Epiphany Manor and was the Coordinator for the Church Bazaar for 10 years. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, sewing, reading and she delighted in her grandchildren. Survivors include her one son Michael (Terri), of Boca Raton, two grand -children Daniel Ging and Allison Fountain (Colton), two great-grandchildren, Lily and Laurel, and a sister- in- law Frances Roell in Pittsburgh and 4 nieces. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM both Tuesday and Wednesday March 5 and 6th at Cardwell, Baggett and Summers Funeral Home, 301 Big Tree Rd. South Daytona. A Funeral Mass will be conducted 10 AM Thursday March 7th at Epiphany Catholic Church, Port Orange. Burial will be Friday 11:00 am at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Online condolences may be made at cardwellfh.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019