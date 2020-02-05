Home

Our Lady of Hope Catholic Chr
4675 S Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
8:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope church
Port Orange, FL
Everett "Buck" Doyle


1935 - 2020
Everett "Buck" Doyle Obituary
Everett"Buck"Doyle 84, of Port Orange died peacefully on Jan 29 2020
Born in Chicago, Buck was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters local 786 until retiring to Port Orange in 1995.
Buck served in the Air Force as a navigator until 1957 when he met his first wife Nancy (deceased) and mother of his children, Wendy (Bob) Stanton, Rory Doyle and Randy (Glen) King. His children will remember him as a loving father and hard working man who unselfishly provided for his family. Buck remarried in 1999 to Nancy Ziemann. They shared a great life together as members of Our Lady of Hope church. Both were involved in the RCIA program helping share catholicism through education and sponsorship. They were also a members of the American Legion. The best fun and greatest times were spent at Applebee's in Port Orange where Buck always had his own bar stool and a beer waiting for him. Buck will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and twinkling eyes. Buck was also survive by 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Hope church in Port Orange on Monday Feb 10th at 8:30 am.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
