Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
Daytona Beach, FL
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Central Baptist Church
Daytona Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett McNeil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett McNeil


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett McNeil Obituary
Everett McNeil
April 4, 1928 - December 30, 2019
Everett "Red" McNeil, Jr., age 91, Hammock Lane, Ormond Beach, Florida, died December 30, 2019, at his brother's home in Edgewater, Florida. Everett was born in Ormond Beach and graduated from Mainland High School in 1947. He descended from the Turnbull Colony that settled New Smyrna in 1768. Everett was a charter member and assisted with construction of the Central Baptist Church in Daytona Beach. He served many years as head of the deacons and building and grounds committee. By trade, Everett was a carpenter and worked in Volusia and St. Johns County. He was known for his outstanding workmanship and creative designs. As an avid outdoors man, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. Everett is preceded in death by his father, Everett G. McNeil, Sr., mother, Dorothy Futch McNeil, sister, Merle L. Foster, and former wife, Doris W. McNeil. Survivors include his daughter, Susan Davis, Daytona Beach, FL, granddaughter, Michele Davis, Georgia, sisters Irene Beckham, Edgewater, FL, Frankie (Phillip) Hatfield, North Carolina, Emily (Doug) Speaker, Ocala, FL, and brother Johnny (Margaret) McNeil, Edgewater, FL, two great grandsons, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life for Everett will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 am, Central Baptist Church, Daytona Beach, FL, with Pastor Sonny Gallman officiating. A reception will follow at the church. A private burial at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Ormond Beach will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the in memory of Everett are requested, as he battled cancer prior to his passing.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -