Everett McNeil
April 4, 1928 - December 30, 2019
Everett "Red" McNeil, Jr., age 91, Hammock Lane, Ormond Beach, Florida, died December 30, 2019, at his brother's home in Edgewater, Florida. Everett was born in Ormond Beach and graduated from Mainland High School in 1947. He descended from the Turnbull Colony that settled New Smyrna in 1768. Everett was a charter member and assisted with construction of the Central Baptist Church in Daytona Beach. He served many years as head of the deacons and building and grounds committee. By trade, Everett was a carpenter and worked in Volusia and St. Johns County. He was known for his outstanding workmanship and creative designs. As an avid outdoors man, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. Everett is preceded in death by his father, Everett G. McNeil, Sr., mother, Dorothy Futch McNeil, sister, Merle L. Foster, and former wife, Doris W. McNeil. Survivors include his daughter, Susan Davis, Daytona Beach, FL, granddaughter, Michele Davis, Georgia, sisters Irene Beckham, Edgewater, FL, Frankie (Phillip) Hatfield, North Carolina, Emily (Doug) Speaker, Ocala, FL, and brother Johnny (Margaret) McNeil, Edgewater, FL, two great grandsons, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life for Everett will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 am, Central Baptist Church, Daytona Beach, FL, with Pastor Sonny Gallman officiating. A reception will follow at the church. A private burial at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Ormond Beach will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the in memory of Everett are requested, as he battled cancer prior to his passing.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020