Fannie B. Canady
1946 - 2020
Dec. 15, 1946 - July 26, 2020
Graveside Services for Mrs. Fannie B. Canady, 73, New Smyrna Beach, who passed on July 18, 2020, will be 11AM Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater, FL, with Pastor C. J. Haynes, New Salem Primitive Baptist Church, Sanford, FL, officiating. Mrs. Canady was born December 15, 1946 to the late Izell Sr. and Laura Mae McGruder in Midville, GA. She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Rev. John L. Canady. She was a member of Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church where she served as Church Mother for many years and Sunday School Superintendent. She was a graduate of Emanuel County School System and attended Daytona Beach Community College where she received her degree as a registered nurse. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard D. Jackson, Jr. She is survived by her siblings: Izell McGruder, Jr. (Orinetta), Eddie McGruder, Betty A. McGruder, David McGruder (Karin), Rosie Parker (Glenn), Angela Jones (JB), Katherine Henderson (Darryl), Frances McGruder (Darryl), Janene Armstrong (Jimmy), Margo Cleveland (James); adopted family, Michael Booth (Carolina) and Pamela Cuthbertson. special niece, Miracle Williams; stepchildren, Ronnie, Vickie, Gwendolyn, Johnnie, Jr., Joseph and Derward; other relatives and friends.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
