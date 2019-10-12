|
Fay Ann McClendon Newell
June 20, 1915 - October 6, 2019
Mrs. Fay McClendon Newell, 104, died on Sunday evening, October 6, 2019. In 1938 she graduated from Auburn University with a degree in education. In 1940 Fay married Herbert E. Newell, resulting in a happy marriage that lasted 64 years. The couple settled in Daytona Beach, FL where Fay taught Physical Education for many years. She was so loved by her many students that years later they would come up, hug her and tell her how much she meant to them. Before going into teaching, she was the owner of Wee Wisdom Kindergarten. During the summers she was the director of YMCA's Camp Winona. Fay was such an avid traveler; she traveled to Italy in her mid 90's. She is survived by their three daughters: Fay Newton, Dr. Dawn "Boo" Newell, Dr. Bliss (Dr. Tom-husband) Johnson, and two sons, Esley Newell, and Tim (Debbie-wife) Newell. Her other survivors are 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, and two special family friends, Beth Sullivan and Joyce Haralson. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 13. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Fay's Chihuahua, "Shug", Fay would like donations sent to Woof Ave., 1027 Opelika Road, Auburn, AL 36830. "I grew up in Daytona" Please refer to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.
