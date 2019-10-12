Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeff Jones Funeral Home - Lafayette
152 Alabama Ave E
Lafayette, AL 36862
334-864-9521
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Newell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Ann McClendon Newell


1915 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fay Ann McClendon Newell Obituary
Fay Ann McClendon Newell
June 20, 1915 - October 6, 2019
Mrs. Fay McClendon Newell, 104, died on Sunday evening, October 6, 2019. In 1938 she graduated from Auburn University with a degree in education. In 1940 Fay married Herbert E. Newell, resulting in a happy marriage that lasted 64 years. The couple settled in Daytona Beach, FL where Fay taught Physical Education for many years. She was so loved by her many students that years later they would come up, hug her and tell her how much she meant to them. Before going into teaching, she was the owner of Wee Wisdom Kindergarten. During the summers she was the director of YMCA's Camp Winona. Fay was such an avid traveler; she traveled to Italy in her mid 90's. She is survived by their three daughters: Fay Newton, Dr. Dawn "Boo" Newell, Dr. Bliss (Dr. Tom-husband) Johnson, and two sons, Esley Newell, and Tim (Debbie-wife) Newell. Her other survivors are 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, and two special family friends, Beth Sullivan and Joyce Haralson. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 13. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Fay's Chihuahua, "Shug", Fay would like donations sent to Woof Ave., 1027 Opelika Road, Auburn, AL 36830. "I grew up in Daytona" Please refer to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now