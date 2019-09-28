Home

Fay Louise Demarest Reim


1935 - 2019
Fay Louise Demarest Reim Obituary
Fay Louise Demarest Reim
Jan. 6, 1935 - Sep. 21, 2019
Family and friends will gather at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Community Christian Assembly, 235 W. Washington Ave., Pierson, FL to remember with great fondness the life, faith, and generous spirt of Fay Louise Demarest Reim who slipped the surly bonds of earth to touch the Face of God on September 21, 2019 and now glories in the infinite renewing power of the Light of our Savior. Born January 6, 1935 in Jefferson, NY she is predeceased by husband and high school sweetheart of 58 years together, Edwin Carlisle Reim and brother Robert Demarest. Fay has three daughters, Kathy Crosby (Shane), Lori Iler (Earl Jr.), and Robin Friend (John Jr.); grandchildren Michael (Brandi), Nicole and Chad Crosby, Evan and Liara Iler, and Allison and Lexi Friend, and great-grandchildren Dylan, Chase, Chloe, Caleb and Asher Crosby. For further details go to: www.Lankfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
