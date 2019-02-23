|
|
Fernand R Martin
12/14/1921 - 02/2182019
Fernand R. Martin, formerly of Port Orange died peacefully February 21, 2019 at the age of 97. He was born December 14, 1921 in Debden, Saskatchewan, Canada the son of Albert and Antoinette (Desjardins) Martin. He moved to Cornwall, Vermont with his parents when he was a child. Fernand was in the army for 5 years, and was posted for 3 years, in England, North Africa and Italy during WWII. Fernand married Ange-Aimee (Angie) Seguin in 1949 and they shared over 69 years together and raised three children. In 1984 Fernand and Angie moved from Vermont to Port Orange, where they lived for 27 years. In 2011, they moved to the Boston area to be close to their children and grandchildren. As an accomplished self-employed carpenter, Fernand took on many home renovations for customers, and built three homes for his family in Vermont and Florida. Additionally, Fernand was a skilled gardener, fisherman, and storyteller. After retiring he and Angie spent a lot of time on the road in their camper trailer, travelling to most states and much of Canada. He is survived by his son Andre Martin and partner Melanie Wallace of Newton MA, his daughter Michele Martin and partner Elaine Daley of Boston MA, his daughter Diane Martin and partner Ronald Moulton of Cambridge MA, three grandchildren, Jenna Moulton of Boston MA, Silas Moulton of San Francisco CA, and Samantha Wallace Martin of Malden MA, his brother Louis Martin, and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his parents and by his wife Angie, who died Sept. 22, 2018 and by his sister Grace Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made at Addison County Home Health and Hospice athttp://www.achhh.org/. Online at condolences www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019