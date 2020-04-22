|
Flodella (Flo) Palmer Stanley
01/26/1935 - 04/02/2020
Flodella Palmer Stanley, 85, died on April 2, 2020, after a prolonged illness. Flo was beloved by all and made a positive impact on every life she touched. Flo grew up in New Jersey and New York. In the early 1950s she enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Yeoman stationed at the Pentagon in Washington DC. She married in 1955, and moved to Newton Falls, Ohio. While raising her children, job transfers relocated the family several times including moves to Maryland, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. In 1978, the family made a final move to Ormond Beach, a family-favorite vacation destination.
Flo loved to dance and after discovering country line dancing she became a regular at Finky's and the Rockin' Ranch. She enjoyed singing in the choir and was proud to be part of the Handbell Choir at Christ Presbyterian Church in Ormond Beach. She was a lover of music; she had a beautiful voice and was an accomplished piano player. For several years she taught at the Noah's Ark Preschool in Ormond Beach, and later worked at the Sand Box beachwear shop. She was a regular volunteer usher at the Daytona Playhouse and the Peabody Auditorium. Cruises were one of Flo's favorite ways to vacation, she delighted in making family gatherings special, and had a great sense of humor.
Flo is survived by her husband, David Emery Stanley, and by their three daughters, Linda Kinsella (Holly Hill, FL), Sharon Sorenson (Toronto, Canada) and Gayle Ramey (Palm Coast, FL). She was adored by her five grandchildren: Rachel Maffei, Tyler Thompson, Jennifer Kinsella, Jonathan Slater, and Devin Kinsella. She also has two great granddaughters. Flo was the youngest of three children of the late Malcolm and Elsie Palmer of Meadville, PA. Her sister, Elaine Gillberg, resides in Colorado and she was predeceased by her brother, Malcolm Palmer, of New Jersey.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Flodella Palmer Stanley to the , https://act.alz.org.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020