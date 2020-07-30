Flora Goosby Smith
August 11, 1940 - July 20, 2020
Mrs. Flora Goosby Smith, of DeLand, FL, moved from earth to Eternal Glory on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence. The Celebration of Life will be 11am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Greater Refuge Church of Our Lord, Bishop James Darby, Pastor, 316 South Adelle Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. Interment will immediately follow the service at Community Cemetery, 609 W. Beresford Ave., DeLand, Florida. Visitation hours will be 4-7pm of Friday, July 31, 2020 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. Flora G. Smith was born August 11,1940 in Battle, Mississippi to the late Turner and Sarah Ward. She was preceded in death by her late husbands, Eugene Goosby, Ben Knox, Sr. and Clayton Smith, and her son Allen Goosby. She leaves to mourn four sons, Clarence (Carol), Willie Sherman (Janice), Bobby Goosby, and Benjamin Knox; two daughters, Flora Jean Goosby and Diana (Terell) Johnson, all of DeLand, FL; Three sisters, Cora Lee Chambers, Climmie (Mickey) Woulard, both of Mississippi, and Geneva Johnson, of Chicago; three brothers, Howard Ward, of DeLand, FL, Jimmy Ward and Gene Ward of Chicago; twenty-four grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends. Please log on to ADJUnity.com
for the full obituary.