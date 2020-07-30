1/1
Flora Goosby Smith
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Flora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Flora Goosby Smith
August 11, 1940 - July 20, 2020
Mrs. Flora Goosby Smith, of DeLand, FL, moved from earth to Eternal Glory on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence. The Celebration of Life will be 11am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Greater Refuge Church of Our Lord, Bishop James Darby, Pastor, 316 South Adelle Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. Interment will immediately follow the service at Community Cemetery, 609 W. Beresford Ave., DeLand, Florida. Visitation hours will be 4-7pm of Friday, July 31, 2020 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. Flora G. Smith was born August 11,1940 in Battle, Mississippi to the late Turner and Sarah Ward. She was preceded in death by her late husbands, Eugene Goosby, Ben Knox, Sr. and Clayton Smith, and her son Allen Goosby. She leaves to mourn four sons, Clarence (Carol), Willie Sherman (Janice), Bobby Goosby, and Benjamin Knox; two daughters, Flora Jean Goosby and Diana (Terell) Johnson, all of DeLand, FL; Three sisters, Cora Lee Chambers, Climmie (Mickey) Woulard, both of Mississippi, and Geneva Johnson, of Chicago; three brothers, Howard Ward, of DeLand, FL, Jimmy Ward and Gene Ward of Chicago; twenty-four grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends. Please log on to ADJUnity.com for the full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Unity Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Greater Refuge Church of Our Lord
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Interment
Community Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved