Florence Flaherty
1924 - 2020
Florence Flaherty
03/05/1924 - 05/06/2020
BREWSTER, MA……Florence Cahill Flaherty passed away peacefully at the age of 96 from complications of COVID-19. Formerly of Jersey City, NJ, Debary, Fl and Brewster, MA, Florence was predeceased by her loving husband Bernie, son Bernard and great-grandson Liam. Florence loved dancing, bingo, playing cards and bowling. She had a lovely Irish wit!
She is survived by her loving children Kelvin and wife Pat, Joan and husband John, Judith and husband LW and Jimmy. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, John Booth (Nancy), Jason Booth (Kat), Jennifer Gomez-Hall (Jaime), Jeremy Luca-Flaherty (Whitney) and Rory Flaherty (Liz, wife) and (Liz, Rory's mom) and three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Aiden and Francis.
Florence and Bernie retired to Debary, Fl in 1977. They enjoyed St Ann's catholic church, the New Jersey club, visits from their children, grandchildren, many relatives, musicians and friends. Florence's family want to extend their gratitude to the healthcare professionals at Wingate of Harwich and the loving and kind care of Beacon Hospice. They are all angels. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod. Florence will have services and a burial in Jersey City, NJ at a future date. To leave an online condolence, visit www.doanebealames.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
