Florence Gammon
02/05/1927 - 10/08/2019
Florence (Flo), a long-time resident of Daytona Beach area, died Monday the 8th of October at the age of 92. Born in 1927 in New Hyde Park, NY., Flo was the youngest of 7 children to August Pepe and Anna Madrone Pepe, who immigrated from Italy. She graduated high school in 1945 and married Air Force Corporal Von Gammon of Rome, GA in 1948. As a military spouse, she lived, worked, and travelled throughout the United States and Europe from 1948 to 1967. Her fondest memories during this time period were the three years she spent in Germany, where she embarked on many adventures and made lifelong friends. Following her husband's retirement from the Air Force, the couple moved to Ormond Beach, FL, where she began a career as an accountant/bookkeeper at Belk Lindsey department store, where she received numerous achievement awards. She retired in 1992. Following retirement, she volunteered at Florida Health Care until age 89. Her husband, Von died in 1976. She is survived by her sister, Catherine Wolff of New Hyde Park, NY, sons Richard Gammon and his wife Ginny of Centerville, OH, Thomas Gammon and his wife Marti of Miami, FL, and Gary Gammon, and his wife Deanna, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. She was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to FRAXA Research Foundation, in memory of Florence Gammon, to support research to find a cure for Fragile X Syndrome, which affects one of her grandchildren. FRAXA Research Foundation, 10 Prince Place, Suite 203, Newburyport, MA 01950. Lohman Funeral Home (Daytona Memorial Park), 1423 Bellevue Ave. Daytona Beach, has been entrusted with arrangements. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am followed by a service on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Following services, entombment will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019