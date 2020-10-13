Florence Heyward-Corke
08/20/1930 - 10/08/2020
Florence Floretta Heyward Corke, 90, of Palm Coast, transitioned on Thursday, October 8, 2020. A native of Charleston, SC., she was the daughter of Samuell and Wilhemina Campbell. She was a former member of Moncks Corner A.M.E. Church in SC. In 1963, she moved to NYC and attended Medgar Evers College, earning a bachelor's degree in education. From 1966-1990, she served as a paraprofessional in the NYC school system and also sang in the "UFT" Choir. In 1990, she relocated to Palm Coast and she became a paraprofessional in the Flagler County School District and retired again in 2010. She was a member of First A.M.E. Church of Palm Coast. She loved her family and enjoyed reading, telling jokes, and working with children. In addition to her parents and first husband, Corotha Heyward, Sr., she was preceded in eternal rest by her sister, Isabell Campbell; daughter-in-law, Sheila Heyward; son-in-law, Michael Brothers; aunt Leola Robinson.
Survivors: husband, Cedric Corke; children, Larry (Julie) Campbell. Lurline Brothers, Corotha Heyward, Jr., Mattie (Jose) Heyward; 10 grandchildren, Mary, Sylvester, Conzuella, Samuel, Tekeisha (Larry), Antwan (Whitney), Travis (Sha-tavia), Kemariah, Nicorette, Alana; 20 great grandchildren, Elijah, Kristopher, Kaitlyn, Antwan, Jr., Zuri, Travis, Jr., Faith, Kamora, Micah, Sariahgwen, S'andre, Desire, Jeremiah, Miracle, Kyndra, Romunte, Shonte, Davonte; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In compliance with CDC COVID-19 guidelines (including required masks) a socially-distanced Celebration of Life will be held graveside at 12 noon, Thursday, October 15 at St. Augustine Memorial Park, 2600 Old Moultrie Road, St. Augustine. Reverend Gilliard Glover, Pastor of First A.M.E. Church, Palm Coast, officiating. Heyward-Corke Online Condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com
. Professional arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL. Phone: (386) 312-0444.