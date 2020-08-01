Florence M. Glynn

July 26, 2020

GLYNN, Florence M., passed peacefully on July 26, 2020. Born in New York City, NY, where she lived until her retirement in 1992. Florence then moved to Daytona Beach Shores and made many friends through her active involvement with the Palmetto Club and Peninsula Club. She was preceded in death by her sons, Emmett F. Glynn and Thomas Glynn Mixson. She is survived by her daughter, Marguerite (Glynn) Forde and son, John P. Glynn, as well as, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was much loved by family and friends, and will be greatly missed. A memorial or life gathering will be held at a later date when it is possible for family to attend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store