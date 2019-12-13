Home

CLYMER CREMATIONS & FUNERAL HOME
Florence R. Jaworski


1925 - 2019
Florence R. Jaworski Obituary
Florence R. Jaworski
July 26, 1925 - Dec. 12, 2019
Florence, R., age 94, of Palm Coast, FL, formerly of Sarasota, FL, passed away on December 12, 2019. She was born on July 26, 1925 in South Bend, IN the daughter of Frank and Genevieve Czarnecki where she grew up and eventually graduated from St Mary's College in South Bend, which was across the street from University of Notre Dame. Florence was a devout Catholic and prayed the rosary very day and loved the University of Notre Dame, especially watching Norte Dame football. But Florence most of all, loved her son David and his wife Karen and the wonderful things they did for her over the years. Florence is survived by her son, David (Karen) Jaworski. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter; and two sisters. Her burial will be at the Sarasota Veterans Cemetery on a later date. Florence's family has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home and Cremations and online condolences can be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
