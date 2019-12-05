|
Florence Raines
November 29, 2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Florence Raines, 83, Deltona, FL, who passed on November 29, 2019, will be 12 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Calvary Temple of Praise, 2020 McCracken Road, Sanford, FL. Calling hours will be from 11 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. She is survived by her husband, Ned Raines, Sr.; sons, Tommy Raines, Levi Raines, Ned Raines, Jr. (Cynthia), Tim Raines, Sr.(Shannon), Sam Raines (Selena); daughter, Patricia Bradley (Arthur); brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; 17 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. GAINOUS-WYNN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 570 Washington St., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, (386) 428-5751.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019