Florence Tauriello
4/8/1934 - 8/22/2019
Florence Letitia Tauriello - 85: passed away 22, August 2019. She was born April 8, 1934 in her beloved Newport, Rhode Island to Reginald & Beatrice Dennis. Memorial Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC on October 15th 2019 2PM. Please see the following link for additional information and the full obituary - https://horancares.com/obits/florence-l-tauriello/
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019