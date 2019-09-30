Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Tauriello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Tauriello


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Tauriello Obituary
Florence Tauriello
4/8/1934 - 8/22/2019
Florence Letitia Tauriello - 85: passed away 22, August 2019. She was born April 8, 1934 in her beloved Newport, Rhode Island to Reginald & Beatrice Dennis. Memorial Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC on October 15th 2019 2PM. Please see the following link for additional information and the full obituary - https://horancares.com/obits/florence-l-tauriello/
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.