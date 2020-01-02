|
|
Frances A. Rice
10/21/1934 - 12/30/2019
Frances Ann Rice, 85, of Richmond, Virginia passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Frances was a native and former longtime resident of Owensboro, Kentucky. Survivors include her three daughters, Teresa Rice Bartley (Stuart Ostroff), Pamela Bowlds (Stoney) and Debbie Sangster (Bob); grandchildren Aaron Bowlds, Arielle VanEck and Rice Sangster; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Rice, Jr.; grandson, Eric A. Bartley; and son-in-law Bernard "Pete" Bartley.
A funeral Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 4 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 828 Buford Rd. Richmond, VA 23235.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caritas at caritasva.org or Caritas, P.O. Box 25790, Richmond, VA 23260.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020