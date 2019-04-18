|
|
Frances Ann Bellm
09/17/1928 - 03/03/2019
Frances Ann Bellm, 90, of South Daytona, passed away peacefully at her home on March 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Frances grew up in St. Louis, MO but met her husband while out with friends "cruising" the streets of Springfield, IL. She fell in love with and married Al, and two years and two kids later they moved to where they had honeymooned, Daytona Beach. But not before they painted their house in Illinois pastel pink for the Florida they fell in love with. Frances created a warm wonderful home for her growing family including a menagerie of pets the kids all brought home. These furry and feathered creatures included not only cats and dogs but squirrels, raccoons, alligators, possums, birds, guinea pigs, fish, hamsters, snakes, and even an octopus over the years! As you can tell, she wasn't one to ever say "No"! She also stayed busy bookkeeping for their company, Albert Bellm Construction over many successful years. Frances was an avid seamstress. She loved nothing better than to sit in front of her sewing machine making quilts, tablecloths and clothes for her family. Seeing her Grandchildren grow gave her great joy. She also loved to read, travel, and eat sweets! And, of course, shopping was also a favorite pastime as she was always the most elegant woman we knew and loved! Frances was born on September 17, 1928 the daughter of Fred and Theresa (Hofman) Ludwig and was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Albert J. Bellm; her sister Cecelia Habing and her brothers Harold and Melvin Ludwig. She is survived by her 5 children: Theresa (Peter) Bix of St. Charles, MO; Susan (Jeff Dees) Bellm of Port Orange, FL; Jean (Charles) of Orlando, FL, John Bellm of South Daytona and Mary (Jeff) Sobzack of Port Orange, FL and her brother, Robert Ludwig of Florissant, MO. She is also survived by four grandchildren Danielle (Nate) of Falls Church, VA; Charles of St. Augustine, VA; Skye and Cody Sobzack of Port Orange, FL; and two great grandchildren, Gabriel and Amelia. Please help us to remember our Mom with your wonderful memories at a funeral mass and memorial luncheon which will be held on April 30th at 11:00 am at Epiphany Catholic Church, 201 Lafayette Street, Port Orange, FL 32127. Memorial Donations can be made to The ARC, For People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities at thearc.org in honor of her niece, Donna.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019