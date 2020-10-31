Frances "Fran" Mary Lehman
October 30, 2020
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of my beautiful and loving wife of 47 years, Frances "Fran" Mary Lehman, 63, of Port Orange, Florida, formally of North Adams, MA and Fitchburg, MA. She leaves behind her husband, Wayne A. Lehman; son, Wayne A. Lehman, Jr. and his fiancé, Nicole Orcutt and her two sons, Seann and Chad of Templeton, MA; her two grandchildren, Gianna and Mason Lehman of Athol, MA; her sister, Phyllis Hall of Port Orange; her brother, James Shephard of New Smyrna, FL; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Gloria and Shawn Fortini and Warren and Lisa Lehman of Fort Pierce, FL, Keith and Anita Lehman of Port Orange, Darlene and Buddy Redner of Hemet, CA, and Gary Lehman and Debby Diemond of Leesburg, FL. She also leaves behind her Best friends of over 50 years, Kim and Fred Laird of Lee, NH, Robert and Debra Monette of Port Orange, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Fran was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Shephard and her brothers, William, Edward, and Emery Shephard, Jr. Graveside inurnment services will be held in the spring in Florida, Massachusetts. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
.