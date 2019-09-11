|
Frances (Fran) P. Morina
August 19, 2019
Ormond Beach—Frances (Fran) P. Morina, 87, wife of retired Lt. Col. Joseph A. Morina, passed away August 19, 2019. Born in Jasper, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late James and Lelia Payne. She graduated high school in Boston, Georgia in 1949 and then joined the local Navy Reserve from which she received an honorable discharge. She relocated to Miami in late 1950 and traveled frequently to Europe and Mexico. Married in 1952, she raised a family of 3 girls. After all three girls were married, and now a single woman; she took advantage of further travels until meeting her surviving husband of 42 years, Joe. Settling in Pine Bush New York for the next 23 years, she enjoyed selling real estate, pursuing her passion for painting and collecting antiques that began a business she called "Somewhere in Time". She was a published author. Her children's book "Tiko" is a pictorial story of the adventures of her stepdaughter's fun loving chihuahua. Motor homing throughout the United States with her husband Joe allowed her opportunity to frequently visit many of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Always attentive to detail and with concerns for family and those less fortunate, Francis glowed with kindness and sincerity among all she encountered. She will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her beautiful daughter Lynne; sisters Edith, Polly and Joanne; and brothers Roy and Tom. She is survived by her husband of 42 lively and happy years, Joe; stepdaughters Renee (Phil) Brander of Newburgh, New York, Denise (Richard) Nisbett of Ormond Beach; stepson Joseph L. (Sharon) Morina of Smithfield, Virginia; her loving brother William (Angie) Payne of Ormond Beach; daughters Sharon (Hugh) Mills of Holly Hill, and Marla (Jeff) Portz of Melbourne, Florida. She also leaves behind many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) on her behalf. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019