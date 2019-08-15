|
Frances Pope Massey
July 3, 2019
Frances Pope Massey passed away on July 3, 2019 while at home with family. She was predeceased, in 2018 by her husband of 68 years, Hillory Van Massey. Born in 1928 in Atlanta, Georgia, she attended and graduated from Judson College, Marion, Alabama. She attended graduate school at Brown University in Providence, RI, earning a Masters degree in English Literature. Her career as an artist spanned many decades first as a ceramist and then a painter of still lifes and landscapes; receiving awards and recognition with exhibitions and inclusion in many collections. A member of St. James Episcopal Church, Ormond Beach for many years, she served on the Altar Guild and the Sts. Martha and Mary Chapter of the Daughters of the King. An active member of the community, Fran was a member of the Museum of Arts and Sciences Guild and served as President and Chairman of The Halifax Art Festival. She was also a Board Member of The Museum of Arts and Sciences, Daytona Beach, FL, Ormond Memorial Art Museum, The Museum of Art, Deland, FL, and also the Secretary of The Ormond Beach Historic Trust. Memberships included: The Captain James Ormond Daughters of The American Revolution, University Women of America, and Penn Women of America. She received the Tippen Davidson Award for the Arts in 2008 and had a street named in her and Van's honor at The Atlantic Center for the Arts, New Smyrna Beach, FL. She lived her life with joy and grace in a manner reflecting her gentle understanding. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie M. Madigan , Ormond Beach, FL, Lynette M. Jaffe (Richard E. Jaffe), New York, NY, and Laura M. Kravitz (Dr. Tom Kravitz), Santa Fe, NM and her grandchildren, Wolfgang Van Scheiblberg (Nicole Scheiblberg) Gypsum, CO, Byron Pope Jaffe, New York, NY, and Alexandra M. Kravitz, Santa Fe, NM. A service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 38 South Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, FL on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a m with a reception at the church to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Atlantic Center for the Arts or St. James Episcopal Church.
