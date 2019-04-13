|
Frances T. Rivera (Maraday)
06/10/1936 - 04/08/2019
Frances T. Rivera (Maraday) of Deltona, Florida, died on April 8, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born on June 10, 1936 in Newburgh, NY to the late Charles Maraday and Josephine Maniscalco Maraday. She was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy and in her lifelong love of learning attended many college classes after retirement in pursuit of a college degree. Her first love and commitment was to God and her religion, followed by an unwavering love for her family, most of all her beloved husband Atilano (Chico) and brother Joseph C. Maraday Sr., who both predeceased her. She also loved music, animals, reading, Italian opera and was a movie buff. An accomplished pianist and organist, she started playing piano at the age of 8 and studied voice as a teenager. She was the lead organist and soloist at St. Augustine Church in Highland, NY and after moving to Florida she was very involved with her church, Our Lady of the Lakes in Deltona. She served as a member of the choir as well as a volunteer at the church office as a member of the "Office Angels". Starting as an operator, she built her career at NY Tel and then AT&T to the position of supervisor until her retirement after 31 years of service. She also partnered with her husband in Rivera Cleaning Service.
Among the many who will miss her include her loving sister-in-law Edith Maraday of New Windsor, NY, nieces and nephews, Lisa Maraday of Marlboro, NY, Joseph Maraday Jr. of Newburgh, NY, Terry and Jolene Maraday Stuit of Sterling, VA, Peter and Barbara Maraday of Montgomery, NY, and Thomas Maraday of Mahwah, NJ. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews, her loving cousins who she adored and many wonderful friends, who were like family, in both Florida and New York. Arrangements by White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, Newburgh, NY, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019