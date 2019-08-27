|
|
Frances Winfrey Webb
October 5, 1921 - August 18, 2019
Frances Winfrey Webb, 97, passed away Aug. 18 at Halifax Hospice in Orange City, following a short illness. Born Oct. 5, 1921, in Princeton, West Virginia, to J.W. and Georgia Belcher Winfrey, Frances graduated from Mullens High School. She married Cal Webb, Jr. on Dec. 26, 1940. In 1954 Cal and Frances moved their family from West Virginia to DeLand where they owned and operated Webb's Fruit and Gifts on North Boulevard for more than 30 years. Following Cal's death in 1989, Frances worked as a receptionist at The House Next Door in DeLand until she retired at age 85. Frances is survived by four children: Rebecca Strange, Nancy Jett (Bill) and Cal Webb III (Erika), all from DeLand area; Judy Sullivan, of Kegley, West Virginia; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Granddaughter, Michelle Wagner, preceded Frances in death in 2009. Frances was a member of Stetson Baptist Church. She was an avid reader who enjoyed tending her home and garden, as well as the special relationships she developed over the years. Above all, Frances treasured her family. There will be a private interment for family later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Halifax Hospice Care Center at 1625 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Orange City, FL 32763.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, 2019