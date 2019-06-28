|
Francis A. (Frank) Guzzo
August 26, 1931 - June 26, 2019
Frank Guzzo of South Daytona, passed away on June 26, 2019 at the age of 87. He was originally from West Hempstead, New York. He was a decorated Marine Corp. veteran receiving three purple hearts during his service in Korea. He retired after 20 years as a detective from the Hempstead Police Department in New York and moved with his family to Florida in 1976. He was an active member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Daytona Beach. He was a devoted husband to Sophia for 64 years and father to Frankie (Lisa) and Tommie and grandfather to Heather and Matthew. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with Trisagion Services at 7:30 p.m. at the Volusia Memorial Funeral Home in Ormond Beach, FL. Funeral services will be Monday, July 1 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church; 129 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach, FL. Graveside services and burial with Marine Honors will be Tuesday, July 2 at 1:00 p.m. at Curlew Memorial Gardens, Palm Harbor, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Halifax Health Hospice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 28 to June 30, 2019