Francis Carroll "Pete" Peterman
Nov. 21, 1927 - Oct. 26, 2019
Francis Carroll "Pete" Peterman of Enterprise, FL passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home. He was 91 years old. He was born in Sanford, FL on November 21, 1927. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joann Peterman of Enterprise and daughter Verna Updike and her husband Terry Updike of DeLand. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer C. and Rosa Lee Peterman and sister, Theresa Coulliette. Pete graduated from DeLand High School in 1946 and attended Stetson University for two years before serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for 36 years for the Atlantic Coastline, Seaboard Coastline and CSX Railroads. He was a member of the Osteen United Methodist Church for 57 years. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at Allen Summerhill Funeral Home, 163 S. Volusia Ave. (Hwy 17-92), Orange City, FL. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Enterprise Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Halifax Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129 or Osteen United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 88, Osteen, FL 32764.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019