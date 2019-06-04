|
Francis E. Scofield
04/12/1969 - 06/02/2019
Francis "Frank" Elbert Scofield passed away June 2, 2019, on a Sunday morning bike ride with friend, "Beav" Grover. A devoted family man, a loyal friend and a longtime Senior Deputy at the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Frank's passing left a void that is matched only by the impact he had on so many lives in our community. Born in Norwalk, Connecticut, to the late Bert & Lillyan Scofield, Frank graduated from Danbury High School in 1979. He joined the US Navy in January 1980 where he served our country for four years traveling to Africa, Spain and Italy. When he left the Navy, he went to work in commercial diving and underwater construction, which led him to Daytona Beach with his father's company. Over the years, Frank also worked as a carpenter and salesman before he found his permanent calling as a law enforcement officer, joining the Port Orange Police Department in 1994 and then joined the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in 1995. Frank spent the next 24 years working to serve others. He became the man others looked to for advice on the water, on patrol, and in life. From his patrol zones, to the Motors Unit, Marine Unit, Dive Team, SWAT, he was always ready to get to work alongside his fellow deputies. He was an advanced underwater crime scene technician, a police sniper, and an instructor in firearms, boat operations and the emergency vehicle course. He was an M-113 armored personnel carrier operator and a certified chemical immobilization officer for livestock and other large animals. He was an active coach in youth sports for several years and an avid hunter across North America. He was an active participant in Florida Tour De Force, New York Tour De Force, Bike Unity Tour, Adirondack Garda and other bike rides to benefit the families of fallen police officers. He attended Spruce Creek Baptist Church. Frank is survived by his wife, Susan of 28 years, daughter Kristin (Cory) Byrd, South Carolina; Step-son, Jay Mayhle, Texas and Son, Adam Scofield, Florida, grandchildren, Abigail "Abbey" Byrd; Journey and Braedyn Mayhle, sister, Ellen Scofield, Connecticut; and brother, Kevin Scofield, Florida along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at First Baptist Daytona, 118 N. Palmetto Ave., on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00am. Reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to the Florida Sheriff Youth Ranch and the New York Tour De Force. Services entrusted to Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
